DOL demands applicants pay back unemployment benefits, lawmakers recommend appeals

The Department of Labor mailed out overpayment letters to several applicants notifying them they must pay back their unemployment money.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Democratic lawmakers gathered at the State Capitol on Thursday morning to demand a solution for those who are being asked to return all or part of the unemployment benefits they've received over the pandemic.

An overpayment letter from the Department of Labor was mailed to Rose Scheer, which said she needed to return $8,791. The letter even mentioned she was not qualified for unemployment even though she already received the money.

That is when she called the labor department repeatedly to be told the same answer by a different representative.

"Why did you overpay me? Well, you’ve got a new job in December. I said, but I didn’t start until the second week. Oh, you owe us the first week. I said, but I was still unemployed the first week. They said you still owe us money," said Scheer.

Scheer, who is from Danbury, then reached out to State Sen. Julie Cushner's office.

"I’m disgusted. I’m upset. I don’t understand how me who has worked two jobs every year for the last three years – I work a full-time job during the day and part-time job at night to keep myself in the way I live," added Scheer.

She had to put a pause on her mortgage and electric bills, borrowed money from friends and family to make ends meet and received weekly supplies from a pantry in Danbury.

FOX61 reached out to the Department of Labor, which did not wish to go on camera but stated in an email in part:

“In some non-fraud cases, employers delay responding to notices from CTDOL and unemployment benefits are paid out on a claim that the employer disputes later; other times an applicant makes an error while filing; and in some cases the agency itself makes an error.”

It went on to state the Department of Labor is following state guidance to identify and recover overpayments.

However, lawmakers at Thursday's news conference took a stand for people like Scheer.

"We have the resources guys. Let’s figure out how to make this happen and how to make these people whole. This should be the last thing they have to worry about," said Rep. Robyn Porter, of the 94th District.

If you received an overpayment letter, you are advised to file an appeal.

According to the Department of Labor's website, applicants only have 21 calendar days from the date of the Administrator's predetermination hearing decision to file an appeal with the Appeals Division.

To fill out the appeals application, click here.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News.

