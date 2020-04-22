CT Department of Labor warns of unemployment scams

People who fall victim to these scams face identify theft

The Connecticut Department of Labor is warning residents of an unemployment fraud scams.

According to the release, one scam involves scammers telling an individual that they can help individuals file unemployment claims. Personal information is exchanged including social security numbers. They also may ask the individual for payment.

The department reminds residents that they do not need to pay anyone to file or qualify for benefits.

Scammers have been targeting people with unsolicited calls, social media platforms, and door-to-door visits.

The department says people who fall victim to these scams can have their personal information used fraudulently with identity theft, and filing for the unemployment insurance claims.