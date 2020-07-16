CT Dept. of Labor distributes $3.8 billion in benefits so far, continues to process applications

Commissioner Kurt Westby said there is an average of 300,000 weekly claims filed, which equates to five years-worth of applications in a five-month period.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Thursday, the Connecticut Department of Labor updated the media on its progress with unemployment filings.

As of July 16, 685,000 applications have been processed of 708,000 received since March.

The current processing time is now two weeks.

So far, the CT Department of Labor has distributed a grand total of $3.8 billion in benefits, which includes state and federal benefits.

The trust fund for the Department of Labor has a balance of $122 million, and Connecticut has not had to borrow money yet.

As for the labor situation, Westby said the month of June saw job gains.

There were more than 73,000 net jobs gained in June, which is an increase of about five percent from May.

A big announcement Thursday is that the DOL Contact Center is now operational.

Filers can call and be directed by a virtual assistance as well as have the option for a live chat.

The goal is to give filers a person to speak to who can resolve issues they are having with their unemployment claims.

For more information and numbers to contact,