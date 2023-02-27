Amid staffing shortage, CT DOT readies the roads for significant snowfall

DOT is able to muster 900 people and 600 vehicles for 24/7 snow clearing event

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — An impending winter storm is just hours away and state agencies are gearing up to keep you safe.

At the state Department of Transportation’s Maintenance Service Station, crews have been working around the clock to make sure all the snow removal equipment is in good repair. But they are short staffed.

“We are trying to recruit as many mechanics as possible,” said DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

Facing a shortage of mechanics, the DOT is no longer requiring them to have a commercial driver's license in order to deepen its talent pool. The agency is also facing a 14% plow driver shortfall.

Still DOT is able to muster 920 drivers leveraging 600 vehicles to clear the roads in short order. “We have gone out and will be continuing to pretreat the roadways with the brine solution,” explained Eucalitto.

The DOT will of course be working in concert with the state police who say they are expecting an increase in service calls. Col. Stavros Mellekas said, “Whenever your windshield wipers are on make sure your headlights are on. Just drive slow. Our troopers will be out there. We adjust patrols accordingly.”

The main message from Governor Ned Lamont was a familiar one. Don’t crowd the plow. “Give them room. Stay safe, stay home. Let them do their job and if you don’t have to be at work tomorrow morning give a little extra time.”

Lamont added, “The folks behind me. They are ready to go. It could be a long 24 hours.”

