CT firearms Deer hunting season to start November 18

DEEP made the announcement on Tuesday reminding outdoor users there are a variety of hunting seasons either currently underway or set to begin. Specific deer hunting season information in addition to other hunting opportunities underway are available on DEEP's website .

“This is a popular time for residents to enjoy the many outdoor opportunities our state has to offer, such as hiking and biking, even more so now due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said DEEP Wildlife Division Director Jenny Dickson. “Therefore, it is especially important for all outdoor users to respect the rights of others and be aware of all activities that may be occurring outdoors. Connecticut hunters have an excellent safety record, and safety practices on the part of all outdoor users can help in our efforts to keep hunting safe for everyone.”