CT House of Representatives passes Energy bill targeting utility companies' response to Tropical Storm Isiais

CONNECTICUT, USA — The "Take Back Our Grid" passed the House of Representatives Wednesday night.

In a tweet, Rep Matt Blumenthal said the bill will increase oversight and accountability over Connecticut's utilities after the companies response to Tropical Storm Isiais. The bill passed on a 136 to 4 vote.

Eversource has faced criticism over its recent rate hikes and the response after the tropical storm. People across Connecticut were left without power for several days.

The “Take Back Our Grid Act” looks to place limits on energy rate hikes and allows reimbursement to consumers who lose food or medicine due to extended outages.

The bill will now move to the house for Senate approval.

We just passed the Take Back Our Grid Act. This bill increases accountability & oversight over our utilities after @EversourceCT’s disastrous response to #Isiaias & unexplained & ill-timed rate hikes. Thanks to @StateRepArconti for his leadership. Here’s what the bill does: pic.twitter.com/2sielUKAQk — Matt Blumenthal (@MBlumenthalCT) October 1, 2020