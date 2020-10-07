CT Judiciary Committee to unveil draft police accountability bill

The committee's co-chairs and ranking members will host a press conference on the north steps of the State Capitol at 10 a.m. Friday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state's Joint Committee on the Judiciary are expected to announce the draft of a new bill Friday morning.

At a 10 a.m. press conference, the committee's co-chairs and ranking members will be unveiling 'An Act Concerning Police Accountability.'

Senators Gary A. Winfield (D-New Haven) and Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport), along with State Representatives John A. Kissel (R-Enfield) and Rosa C. Rebimbas (R-Naugatuck) will speak on the north steps of the State Capitol.

The 63-page drafted bill comes in the wake of protests from coast-to-coast in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody and other recent incidents of racial injustice.

The four legislative leaders released the following joint statement regarding the proposal:

"This draft is the product of many hours of joint discussions and review amongst the leaders of our Committee. This proposal is a compilation of those discussions. We have received and appreciated the input from our respective caucuses and the public at large that has gone into the drafting of this bill. While this is not a final product, we do believe that it is a robust package and invite additional input from the public at this time. We appreciate and look forward to your review and feedback on this draft as it moves forward.”

The draft lays out a long list of proposals -- one of the biggest changes would be the creation of a new inspector general.

The person in this position would be in charge of investigating deadly police shooting.

Currently, any police use of force incidents are investigated by Connecticut State Police, and then turned over to a state’s attorney from another part of the state.

The draft also mentions new training methods and certifications for officers who graduated the police academy. Periodic mental health screenings for officers would also be implemented.

Additionally, the bill would require all police vehicles used by officers to use dashboard cameras and expand the use of body cameras.

Gov. Lamont recently signed an executive order on police accountability including the following five steps:

Chokehold ban Use of force policy updates Community liasions De-militarization of State Police Body-cams and cruiser-cams