CT lawmakers to consider extending Lamont's COVID-19 powers

The Governor has asked the GA to renew the declarations of public health and civil preparedness emergencies through Sept. 30.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers will meet on Wednesday to consider whether to extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency declarations, first issued in March of 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor has asked the Democratic-controlled General Assembly to renew the declarations of public health and civil preparedness emergencies through Sept. 30, noting he is only seeking to extend 11 executive orders that address things like vaccine distribution and allow for federal funds.

That’s compared to a high of more than 300 at one point during the crisis.

Conservative Republicans say it's an overreach by the governor.

