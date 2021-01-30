CT Lawmakers considering plan to boost funding for nonprofits

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Connecticut lawmakers are being asked to consider a new, five-year proposal to boost state funding for nonprofit social service agencies, many of which have seen both an uptick in clients and increased costs during the pandemic.
The plan was unveiled Friday. It calls for increasing state funding to these entities, which include everything from prison reentry programs to domestic violence shelters, by $461 million over the next five years.
The two top Democratic leaders of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee pledged their support to find additional funding but said they are just beginning to look at different ideas.