CT lawmakers fail to reach deal on congressional district lines

The challenging task of crafting a new map will be left to the Connecticut Supreme Court once again.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A bipartisan commission tasked with redrawing the boundaries for Connecticut’s congressional districts has failed to meet its deadline.

That means the challenging task of crafting a new map will be left to the Connecticut Supreme Court once again.

In 2011, the last time boundaries were redrawn, lawmakers couldn’t reach agreement on the congressional districts and the state’s highest court named a special master to redraw the lines.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter said he was disappointed in himself and the process for not reaching a bipartisan deal like the group did with the General Assembly districts.

He said both Democrats and Republicans faced outside pressure from Washington.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.