CT lawmakers responded to President Biden's speech to Congress

For the first time in his presidency, President Joe Biden addressed Congress.

HARTFORD, Conn. — President Joseph Biden addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time of his presidency Wednesday, detailing how America is doing with the COVID-19 pandemic and optimistically pointed to new post-pandemic growth.

Connecticut lawmakers reacted to the speech, praising the president and the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Gov. Ned Lamont

"On the eve of the Biden-Harris administration’s first 100 days in office, I commend President Biden and Vice President Harris for the remarkable progress they’ve already made to build back better. With 200 million vaccines administered nationwide, the American Rescue Plan Act enacted and delivering vital relief to all Americans, and with an economy already recovering lost jobs and poised for tremendous growth, it is clear that the United States is back on the right track.

“The Rescue Plan is an important and vital first step on the road to full recovery. In Connecticut, my administration has proposed to use these federal resources to dramatically enhance our support of new families, expand high-quality childcare opportunities, reengage our students, and help small businesses recover and thrive. But there is so much more work to do to ensure that our recovery is comprehensive, sustainable, and equitable.

“Last month, President Biden proposed the American Jobs Plan, which will turbo-charge our economy, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, create millions of good jobs, and position the United States to out-compete the world. Tonight, President Biden proposed his American Families Plan which will ensure that everyone has a shot at the American Dream. It proposes to make permanent investments in our children and our families by making health insurance, childcare, and education affordable for all. Together, these plans are exactly how our nation will emerge from the global COVID-19 pandemic even stronger than before and ensure that the 21st century is defined by American innovation, ingenuity, and values.”

Representative Joe Courtney:

“President Biden’s clear-eyed address tonight leaves no doubt that he is determined to deliver real results for the American people. In his first 100 days, working with Congress, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law. That bill has already succeeded in executing the largest vaccination program in the world; it’s provided real financial help for America’s middle class, small businesses, and state and local governments; and tax relief for families with children, just to name a few. Now, President Biden has challenged Congress and the nation to reinvest in what really fuels America’s economy—our workers and families. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell has warned that our economic landscape will ‘look different’ after the pandemic, and we’ve got to make sure that America’s families and workforce are prepared with more economic certainty, early access to quality education, and meaningful opportunities to re-tool skillsets for high-skill, high-pay careers. That’s exactly what the American Families Plan will offer.

“I enthusiastically support President Biden’s call for action on infrastructure, clean energy, and job training, which will be particularly critical to grow and thrive in the State of Connecticut. Lastly, his sincere thanks to our nation’s COVID heroes was much appreciated, particularly for my guest tonight, Ms. Sherri Dayton, a nurse at Norwich’s Backus hospital who has valiantly cared for our region’s patients in the most challenging health care crisis of the modern era.”

Representative John Larson:

“After just 99 days in office, President Biden has already made significant progress in combatting COVID and getting relief to Americans. His American Rescue Plan is the most significant piece of legislation since the New Deal. It has put vaccines in arms, money in people’s pockets, kids back in the classroom, people back in jobs, and is providing relief to our communities.

“Tonight, the President spoke about what’s next. The American Jobs plan would put Americans back to work and invest in transformational infrastructure projects that will fix the mistakes of the past and prepare for the future, like the Hartford 400 plan.

“The newly-announced American Families Plan would be a historic investment in education and child care. It would make education affordable from pre-k to college, provide families with economic security (including enacting paid family and medical leave), and so much more. This is once in a generation plan to move our country forward.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal:

“(Wednesday's) speech was forceful but clear-eyed, disciplined and determined. I was moved by the sense of history in the House chamber – reaffirming that democracy works after the abhorrent attack by rioters and the hardship and heartbreak of this past year. President Biden’s speech met the moment: his focus on putting Americans back to work and conquering the pandemic. President Biden spoke about stopping gun violence with a passion and clarity that was both moving and motivating. For the first time in a long time, we heard a vision for American that inspires us to look forward with optimism and energy.”

