Connecticut leaders react to SCOTUS abortion arguments

HARTFORD, Conn. — As Supreme Court justices hear arguments Wednesday from Mississippi in an effort to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the world awaits a ruling in what is one of the biggest challenges to abortion rights in decades.

The state is hoping to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., and Capitol Police have arrested more than 30 protesters on charges related to blocking traffic on Constitution Avenue.

Lawmakers and leaders from Connecticut are reacting to the abortion arguments.

Gov. Ned Lamont took to Twitter to "reaffirm" that the state will continue protecting the right to choose, regardless of the outcome.

"We do this not just because it’s already statute, but also because it’s the right thing to do," he wrote.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal joined advocates at a rally outside the Supreme Court building.

He said that right of privacy is the law of the land now in Roe v. Wade, and the country needs to keep it that way for the sake of all Americans, all American women, everyone who believes in the Constitution.

"The Court may never say Roe v. Wade is overturned, it may just chip away at it. That’s why in that building, in the United States Capitol, we need the Women’s Health Protection Act, which establishes a statutory right, a right on the books regardless of what these justices do, regardless of what they decide in Dobbs or in the Texas case," Blumenthal added.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro also released a statement, saying the Mississippi case is a product of Republican attacks on reproductive rights spanning decades.

"This case threatens to overturn Roe v. Wade, depriving individuals across the country of their right to choose to have an abortion," she said. "I pray that the Supreme Court recognizes the important precedent set by Roe v. Wade, restores these essential health services in Mississippi, and ensures individuals in the 18 states, who have legislative bans on abortion that will automatically make abortion illegal if the landmark decision is overturned, would not lose their access to abortion. Fortunately, Connecticut is not one of these states."

DeLauro continued: “Across the country, there is a full-scale attack on patients, their health care providers, and their support systems. I was proud to co-sponsor and vote for the Women’s Health Protection Act earlier this fall, which would enshrine the right to a safe and legal abortion into law. It is now up to the Senate to pass this critical legislation to end this assault on reproductive freedom once and for all.”

After nearly two hours of arguments on Wednesday, all six conservative justices, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump, indicated they would uphold a Mississippi law that is in question.

That law is much more restrictive than the landmark Roe v. Wade court ruling of 1973.

At the very least, upholding the Mississippi law would undermine Roe. And several justices indicated they are ready to get rid of Roe outright. A decision is expected next June.

