State leaders react to fatal California shooting

10 people died in the shooting in a predominantly Asian American community.

HARTFORD, Conn — State leaders reacted in shock and sympathy to the fatal shooting of 10 people in Monterey Park, California, a largely Asian American community in the Los Angeles area.

Attorney General William Tong

“Asian American and Pacific Islander families across America and the world are celebrating the Lunar New Year with our families and loved ones. It is a time of joy, love and togetherness. We will not let hate and violence take that away from us and our families.

We are so much stronger than the hateful, and that is why we will never yield to fear.

We stand with the families of Monterey Park, and I am ready to do whatever I can to help them.”

