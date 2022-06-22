CT Lottery sales terminals back online

The system was down for several hours.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Connecticut Lottery gaming system is back up and running, according to officials.

Lottery officials said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that the problem had been resolved. "Players may now resume purchasing and cashing their tickets at their nearest retailer. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Wednesday morning, they tweeted they were experiencing "technical difficulties" with their system and retailers are unable to sell or cash tickets.

"We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Please hold onto your tickets," the tweet said. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

The Powerball jackpot is $312 million for Wednesday's drawing. Typically, larger jackpots bring increased ticket sales.

We have resolved the issue we had with our gaming system. Players may now resume purchasing and cashing their tickets at their nearest retailer. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/W7u3YCPDZp — CT Lottery (@ctlottery) June 22, 2022

