Authorities spotted the gun as it entered the x-ray unit at a security checkpoint

NEWARK, N.J. — A resident from Sherman was arrested and charged after airport officials said he was found with a loaded gun on his carry-on bag.

According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, the man had a 9mm handgun loaded with 13 bullets in his bag as he passed through a checkpoint at Newark-Liberty International Airport on Tuesday.

Officials spotted the gun as it entered the x-ray unit at Terminal C.

Port Authority Police were alerted, confiscated the weapon, and the man was arrested on weapons charges. Authorities did not release the man's name or age.

Guns are not allowed to be carried onto planes. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

You can learn more about how to transport firearms and ammunition on the TSA's website.

