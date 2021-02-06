CT mosquito management program focused on two potentially deadly viruses

"The viruses of concern are West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus or EEE virus,"

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — With the longer, warmer days upon us that typically means far more outdoor activity. However, scientists at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station offer this reminder: mosquito season is upon us.

The Connecticut Mosquito Management Program began testing mosquitoes Tuesday. And they caution that, while you are enjoying the outdoors, you should also take necessary precautions.

There are two viruses that the state's mosquito management program pays especially close attention to annually.

"The viruses of concern are West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus or EEE virus," said Philip Armstrong, Ph.D., the Director of the Connecticut Mosquito Monitoring Program.

Last year in Connecticut, there were eight human cases of West Nile Virus, fortunately resulting in no deaths. WNV has become the main cause of mosquito-borne illness here in the Northeast since 1999.

108 trapping stations statewide are monitored regularly.

"We set mosquito traps at each of these locations at least once every 10 days," Armstrong said.

The mosquitos are tested in their lab at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven.

"And the weather that we’ve had most recently is definitely not helping in terms of keeping the mosquito numbers down," Armstrong noted, meaning rain, resulting in water that's collected - a perfect breeding ground.

The mosquito numbers, he says, will increase over the next few weeks and peak in late June or early July.

"West Nile Virus and EEE virus may start out as a high fever, intense headache," he said.

And with West Nile Virus one sometimes develops a rash.

"And some of the individuals will then go on and develop a very serious Neuroinvasive Disease," Armstrong added.

It can result in disorientation, tremors, and paralysis. Three people died of EEE in Connecticut two years ago.

"I feel like right now with everything going on just being able to get outside and maybe throw on some extra bug spray wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world," said Colton Varholak of Orange, while taking a break from cycling through Hamden Wednesday.

Insect repellent, long sleeves and long pants are encouraged.

"I’ll probably think about ticks more than anything," said Carl Mirando of Cheshire. "Just from doing yardwork because they’re always all over you this time of year."

It is recommended we avoid being outdoors around dawn or dusk, which is when mosquito activity tends to be most prominent. Positive findings are reported to local health departments and posted on the CAES website.

For the latest information on WNV and EEE, what can be done to prevent getting bitten by mosquitoes, the latest mosquito test results and human infections, visit the Connecticut Mosquito Management Program website.

