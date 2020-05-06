CT National Guard begins annual training season

Residents can expect additional military traffic, personnel, and equipment at camps in Windsor Locks, Niantic, East Lyme, East Haven, Middletown and Danbury.

HARTFORD, Conn. — At several location around the state, the Connecticut National Guard’s Annual Training season kicked off Thursday.

According to officials, residents can expect additional military traffic, personnel, and equipment around Windsor Locks, Camp Nett in Niantic, Stones Ranch in East Lyme, East Haven Rifle Range, Middletown, and Danbury. Increased noise may also be possible around the Stones Ranch area.

Aviation units will be conducting regular training flights over the next two weeks to maintain proficiency and licensure.

"This increase in National Guard presence is prescheduled and unrelated to protest demonstrations," officials said in a release.

For protection, all guardsmen will be tested for COVID-19 prior to beginning training. Daily screens will take place and units will be undertaking additional force health protection measures.

The Guard will maintain their responsibility in supporting COVID-19 recovery efforts in communities throughout the state.

Anyone with concerns related to Niantic and East Lyme is asked to contact the Connecticut Training Center Manager at (860) 739-1699 (desk), (860) 861-2411 (cell), or Thomas.r.bordner.mil@mail.mil.