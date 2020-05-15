CT, neighboring states to open beaches Memorial Day weekend

“Our beaches are some of our most beautiful and treasured assets,” Gov. Lamont said. They will open Friday, May 22, with capacity limitations.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont confirmed Friday that Connecticut state parks that feature beaches along the state’s shoreline will be open Memorial Day weekend.

The beaches will open on Friday, May 22, with capacity limitations, according to a release.

“Our beaches are some of our most beautiful and treasured assets,” Gov. Lamont said.

Lamont's announcement comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced the regional agreement at a press conference earlier Friday.

The states included are Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Delaware.

Visitors are urged to follow social distancing guidelines while out on the sand.

“We want to make sure they are enjoyed up and down the east coast in the safest possible way, especially as the summer season begins. Working together as states to make sure they can be enjoyed responsibly makes sense,” Lamont continued.

According to Gov. Lamont, cities and town will be responsible for decisions regarding the local beaches and swimming areas they oversee.

A detailed operations plan from Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will be available next week for municipalities to adapt to their needs, a release read.

That plan can be viewed by clicking here.

According to officials, DEEP will also reduce parking capacity and close beaches for the day if social distancing cannot be maintained, and will make adjustments to operations and consider longer-term closures the situation warrants.

Updates on closures in Connecticut can be found on the CT State Parks’ Twitter account.

Here are recommendations for safe enjoyment of state beaches: