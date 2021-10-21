CT parents asked to remind teen drivers about safety as state sees rise in fatal crashes

This reminder comes from the CT DMV during National Teen Driver Safety Week.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding parents of young drivers to talk to them about being safe while behind the wheel as the state sees a rise in fatal crashes involving teen drivers.

The reminder comes during National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs through Oct 23. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for 15 to 18-year-olds nationwide, officials said.

These are some of the biggest dangers for teen drivers while on the road, according to the DMV:

Alcohol

Inconsistent or no seatbelt use

Distracted or drowsy driving

Speeding

Number of passengers

There are state laws specific to drivers ages 16-17, known as Graduated Driving Licensing Laws. Some of the many GDL laws include following a nighttime driving curfew and refraining from driving friends around for the first year of having a driver's license.

Officials said that parents who take the time to talk to their teens about big driving risks can influence their teens' choices behind the wheel.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.