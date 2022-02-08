3 CT pizza places named in Yelp's list of Top 100 Pizza Spots in U.S.

Yelp has named the Top 100 Pizza places in the United States, and three restaurants in New Haven County made the list.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Yelp has named the Top 100 Pizza places in the United States, and three Connecticut restaurants made the list.

Yelp identified the top-ranking businesses in the pizza category, then ranked the spots using several factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews. The list was released in time for National Pizza Day on Feb. 9.

One of the highly-rated restaurants, ranked at number 20, can be found right on New Haven's Wooster Street; Zeneli Pizzeria. Just down the road from Pepe's, Zeneli is considered an authentic Neapolitan pizzeria, according to the business owner's description on the Yelp page.

The owner notes that Zeneli is "not New Haven pizza! We are Authentic Napoletan (sic) pizza! Try it and you'll fall in love."

Staying in New Haven, Rawa on 838 Whalley Avenue, ranked 65th, offers more than just pizza; Mediterranean and Middle Eastern meals can be found on the menu.

Domenick & Pia Pizzeria in Waterbury also made Yelp's list in the 24 slot. It's on 3 Brook Street, on the corner and close by to the Palace Theater.

The menu is simple and to the point: Cheese, sausage, and pepperoni pizzas by the slice are available, along with hot grinders.

Meanwhile, Yelp is currently searching for a Chief Pizza Officer, and whoever gets the job will travel for six months to share their love for pizza and the latest pizza trends with the Yelp community.

To apply, send them a 30-60 second video explaining why the applicant is qualified to take on the role. Submit the video and get more details here.

