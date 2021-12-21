CT Post Mall doing its best business in years despite rise in COVID-19 cases

With more foot traffic during an increase in coronavirus cases means attention to detail is critical, mall management said.

MILFORD, Conn. — With only three shopping days until Christmas and the rising COVID-19 numbers, just how comfortable are folks heading into stores? The Connecticut Post Mall in Milford said they're seeing better business this holiday season than during each of the last two years.

"We always wear masks, make sure we clean the counters, make sure we are always following all the protocols and make sure that the guests are taken care of," Anil Kalaria, the Taco Bell franchisee in the Connecticut Post Mall, told FOX61.

Kelly Hapken, the Marketing Director for Connecticut Post Mall said they are doing the same in all the common areas and high touch point frequency areas of the property, such as handrails, escalators, door handles.

The More Amore Boutique, which opened in the Connecticut Post Mall four months ago, offers curbside pick-up and even delivery within a certain radius like most of the retailers.

"We're trying to make it more convenient for people to shop with us, still take the precautions of safety and still get the merchandise that you love," Kim Poole, Owner of More Amore Boutique said.

Connecticut Post Mall says the vast majority of customers are wearing masks despite the fact they do not mandate them.

"When I come out, I’m conscious of the atmosphere and sanitizing and being conscious of COVID and being safe and just in and out," Hubert Berkeley, of North Haven said.

To spread out the crowds, the mall has expanded hours, which some shoppers appreciate.

"Because most people are at work, so it’s less hectic during the daytime," Steven Figueroa of Stratford, who was shopping with his son Noah told FOX61.

One woman, who's fully vaccinated and boosted, said she won't let the uptick in cases and hospitalizations deter her.

"I feel like we lost a lot last year and I’m not willing to give that up again so I’m just doing what I have to do and doing my part," Tiffany Arsenault, of Orange said.

Another fully vaccinated mall customer said there is no reason to be freaked out about how many folks are out shopping.

"I picked up a card for my wife," Sam DiStefano of Milford saod. "It’s her birthday today and I just do it like a normal day."

