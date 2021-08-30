Ct power crews headed to Louisiana to help with electrical restoration

Around 40 Eversource line crews from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire will be helping out

BERLIN, Connecticut — As Tropical storm Ida weakens, crews from Connecticut are headed south to assist in restoring power.

Millions of power outages expected in Louisiana following the storm, and Eversource is sending crews south to support what is expected to be a major power restoration effort.

Around 40 Eversource line crews from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire and support personnel will be heading south to assist Entergy Louisiana with restoration.

A convoy of lineworkers and support personnel, equipment and trucks is expected to begin their trip to Louisiana Monday morning.

Eversource worked through the electric utility industry's mutual aid network over the weekend to offer resources to support what is expected to be a massive restoration effort. Eversource is a longstanding member of this network that works together to help restore power following devastating storms and major events.

