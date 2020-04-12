CT receives federal extension of state National Guard's COVID-19 support through March

Governor Ned Lamont made the announcement Thursday after he received a notification from the White House.

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont announced his request to extend the federal authorization of the Connecticut National Guard's support to the state had been extended through March. The extension was approved by the White House.

The National Guard will now support Connecticut through March 31, 2021. Connecticut will be provided by the Federal Government with a 75 percent cost-share for this period.

The authorization was recently renewed in October and was set to expire on December 31. Back at the beginning of the pandemic, Connecticut was authorized to use the National Guard with 100 percent cost-share from April 2 to September 30. When it was renewed in October, the cost-share was reduced to 75 percent.

More than 1,000 National Guardsmen and members of the State Militia have been called to duty to help operations to strengthen Connecticut's health care infrastructure. Such incidences include building field hospitals, delivery and distribution of PPE.