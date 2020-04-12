CT receives federal extension of state National Guard's COVID-19 support through March

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont announced his request to extend the federal authorization of the Connecticut National Guard's support to the state had been extended through March. The extension was approved by the White House.
The National Guard will now support Connecticut through March 31, 2021. Connecticut will be provided by the Federal Government with a 75 percent cost-share for this period.
The authorization was recently renewed in October and was set to expire on December 31. Back at the beginning of the pandemic, Connecticut was authorized to use the National Guard with 100 percent cost-share from April 2 to September 30. When it was renewed in October, the cost-share was reduced to 75 percent.
More than 1,000 National Guardsmen and members of the State Militia have been called to duty to help operations to strengthen Connecticut's health care infrastructure. Such incidences include building field hospitals, delivery and distribution of PPE.
“From constructing mobile field hospitals, delivering PPE, supporting the needs of nursing homes, and assisting in the operations of testing sites, the Connecticut National Guard has been a critical component of our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Lamont said. “And it must also be noted that the Guard’s support goes beyond assistance to state government – this authorization means it can continue to help our towns, cities, and health care providers protect Connecticut residents and communities. I thank the Guard for its commitment to the citizens of Connecticut and the impact they’ve made here. I also want to extend my appreciation to our Congressional delegation for their advocacy on behalf of the state’s request.”