CT receives federal grant for the purchase of 10 battery-electric buses

The upgrades will go to the CTtranist Waterbury Division. It will be CT's first bus facility capable of running a 100% battery-electric bus fleet.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that the state's Department of Transportation (DOT) is being rewarded a $7.4 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration for the purchase of ten battery-electric buses and ten DC fast chargers.

“Here in Connecticut we are doing everything we can to increase our use of green technology so that we can do our part to reduce emissions and build a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future,” Governor Lamont said.

Gov. Lamont continued, “Not only does the purchase of these ten new electric buses mean that we can make the Waterbury fleet fully electric, but it brings us one step closer to our state’s goal of a fully electric bus fleet statewide by 2035. Having incredible partners in the Biden administration, including in the Federal Transit Administration, as well as the support of our entire Congressional delegation, is only helping to increase our efforts.”

State funding and other sources will match the federal grant with $5.7 million, for a projected total of $13.1 million.

“We are thankful for the strong partnership with the Federal Transit Administration and the support of our Congressional delegation,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said. “We are moving forward to a new normal where we help improve air quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, fight climate change, and advance environmental justice through the transportation sector. This project is the first of its kind in Connecticut to prepare an entire transit and paratransit depot fully for electrification, and a major step forward in our push to become the first state with a fully electric bus transit fleet.”

The upgrades will go to the CTtranist's Waterbury Division and will be CT's first bus facility capable of running a 100% battery-electric bus fleet.

