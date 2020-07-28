CT residents asked to report any unsolicited packages of seeds

Officials say the packages seem to have originated from China and the types of seeds are unknown. The seeds could be an invasive plant species.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut residents are being asked to report unsolicited strange bags of seeds arriving at their homes.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) and The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) released a warning to residents about receiving unsolicited bags of seeds.

Officials say the packages seem to have originated from China and the types of seeds are unknown. The seeds could be an invasive plant species. Residents in other states like Minnesota, South Carolina, Ohio, and Washington State have also received the packages over the last couple of days.

Officials urge residents to not plant the seeds. Anyone who has received a bag is asked to call their state plant regulatory officials, Dr. Kirby Stafford at 203-974-8485 (Kirby.Stafford@ct.gov) or Dr. Victoria Smith at 203-974-8474 (Victoria.Smith@ct.gov ). Please hold on to the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone contacts you with further instructions.