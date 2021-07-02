Gov. Lamont encourages CT residents to take the bus to avoid traffic this holiday weekend

There are fare-free shuttles to various state parks and beaches that will be available this Fourth of July Weekend through the ParkConneCT program.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It will surely be a busy beach weekend for our Connecticut shoreline and DEEP says the bus is the way to go!

There are fare-free shuttles, provided by Governor Ned Lamont’s “Weekend Wheels” program, and enhanced existing transit services to various state parks and beaches that will be available this Fourth of July Weekend through the ParkConneCT program.

If parks close to due parking lot capacity, residents who arrive by public transport will still be able to walk in.

The ParkConneCT Pilot Program is running this year until September 6.

The parks included the program are Silver Sands State Park, Hammonasset Beach State Park, Sleeping Giant State Park, Bluff Point State Park, and Fort Trumbull State Park.

For more information about route and trip planning visit DEEP’s ParkConneCT page. You may also visit the ParkConneCT updated website for more information at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/State-Parks/Park-Connect.

Below you will find the service schedule:

Hammonasset Beach State Park (Madison)

New Service

Hourly Sunday service on the Estuary 641: Old Saybrook/Madison

Saturday and Sunday service every two hours on the Estuary 645: Madison/Middletown that will now stop at Middle Beach

Free hourly daily service on the Clinton Trolley that now stops at Middle Beach

Free 30-minute daily service on the new Madison Shuttle that stops at Middle Beach

Existing Service

Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the Estuary 641: Old Saybrook/Madison

Monday-Friday service every two hours on the Estuary 645: Madison/Middletown that will now stop at Middle Beach

Shore Line East to Madison Train Station connects with the Madison Shuttle

Silver Sands State Park (Milford)

New Service

Free hourly daily service on the new Silver Sands Shuttle

Existing Service

Hourly Monday-Friday service on the Milford Route 3

30-minute daily Coastal Link service to Milford Train Station

New Haven Line to Milford Train Station connects to Milford Route 3 and the Silver Sands Shuttle

Bluff Point State Park (Groton)

Existing Service

Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the SEAT Route 11: Groton Local Service

Fort Trumbull State Park (New London)

Existing Service

Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the SEAT Route 13: New London to Lawrence, Memorial Hospital and Ocean Beach

Shore Line East to New London Union Train Station connects with SEAT Route 13

Thames River Heritage Park River Taxi Harbor Cruise

Sleeping Giant State Park (Hamden)

Existing Service

Hourly Monday-Sunday service on the New Haven Route 228: Whitney Ave

Hourly Monday-Sunday service on the New Haven Route 229: New Haven – Waterbury

Farmington Canal Heritage Trail

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.