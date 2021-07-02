Gov. Lamont encourages CT residents to take the bus to avoid traffic this holiday weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. — It will surely be a busy beach weekend for our Connecticut shoreline and DEEP says the bus is the way to go!
There are fare-free shuttles, provided by Governor Ned Lamont’s “Weekend Wheels” program, and enhanced existing transit services to various state parks and beaches that will be available this Fourth of July Weekend through the ParkConneCT program.
RELATED: Governor Lamont announces free shuttle and bus services to state parks and beaches this summer
If parks close to due parking lot capacity, residents who arrive by public transport will still be able to walk in.
The ParkConneCT Pilot Program is running this year until September 6.
The parks included the program are Silver Sands State Park, Hammonasset Beach State Park, Sleeping Giant State Park, Bluff Point State Park, and Fort Trumbull State Park.
For more information about route and trip planning visit DEEP’s ParkConneCT page. You may also visit the ParkConneCT updated website for more information at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/State-Parks/Park-Connect.
Below you will find the service schedule:
Hammonasset Beach State Park (Madison)
New Service
Hourly Sunday service on the Estuary 641: Old Saybrook/Madison
Saturday and Sunday service every two hours on the Estuary 645: Madison/Middletown that will now stop at Middle Beach
Free hourly daily service on the Clinton Trolley that now stops at Middle Beach
Free 30-minute daily service on the new Madison Shuttle that stops at Middle Beach
Existing Service
Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the Estuary 641: Old Saybrook/Madison
Monday-Friday service every two hours on the Estuary 645: Madison/Middletown that will now stop at Middle Beach
Shore Line East to Madison Train Station connects with the Madison Shuttle
Silver Sands State Park (Milford)
New Service
Free hourly daily service on the new Silver Sands Shuttle
Existing Service
Hourly Monday-Friday service on the Milford Route 3
30-minute daily Coastal Link service to Milford Train Station
New Haven Line to Milford Train Station connects to Milford Route 3 and the Silver Sands Shuttle
Bluff Point State Park (Groton)
Existing Service
Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the SEAT Route 11: Groton Local Service
Fort Trumbull State Park (New London)
Existing Service
Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the SEAT Route 13: New London to Lawrence, Memorial Hospital and Ocean Beach
Shore Line East to New London Union Train Station connects with SEAT Route 13
Thames River Heritage Park River Taxi Harbor Cruise
Sleeping Giant State Park (Hamden)
Existing Service
Hourly Monday-Sunday service on the New Haven Route 228: Whitney Ave
Hourly Monday-Sunday service on the New Haven Route 229: New Haven – Waterbury
Farmington Canal Heritage Trail
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.