Connecticut restaurants asking Governor to change indoor dining criteria

Outdoor-eating season will end soon, and focusing on distance rather than capacity could help restaurants and event venues.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The state's restaurant association is asking for the governor to consider 6-foot spacing inside restaurants instead of the current 50-percent capacity.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association says the conversation they had with Governor Ned Lamont was just a conversation, and nothing was promised. But they discussed increasing the inside capacity for restaurants which is good news for larger venues, but it has small venues thinking outside the box to serve their customers.

“With our space actually we are a little hand-tied in regard to a situation like that because the size of my restaurant inside is kind of smaller,” said Keith Beaulieu who is the owner of the Main Pub in Manchester.

Beaulieu says he is thinking of getting creative if Governor Lamont allows spaces like the Main Pub to re-arrange to 6-foot-spacing.

The Manchester eatery has been having a favorable summer with its outside patio, but with a smaller inside-space has owner Beaulieu thinking a bit harder.

Beaulieu said, “The actual seating I would have in the restaurant, the 6-foot-spacing I would kind of have to limit what we can actually do more so within the capacity, but the capacity would allow me to start coming up with other concepts as you had to go ahead and try break between the cut to guests.”

The state’s restaurant association is also asking the governor to increase the size for events from 25 to 50 indoors, and up 150-people outside.

According to Scott Dulch, with the restaurant association, he says these regulations mirror the ones in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Dulch said, “We know that you know having birthday parties, or baby showers, or bereavements thinking of things like that. It’s important to try and get those numbers up and be run by businesses that can protect you as supposed to unfortunate some of the rogue events that have been going on, like in people’s back yards.”

For establishments like the Main Pub, this increased dining space would be good for business but only if the customer shows.

“I have consumers and guests that show up here and don’t want to go back inside quite yet they feel more comfortable outside, said Beaulieu.

Dulch, on the other hand, says owners are ready to serve. He said, “Health and safety are our number one concerns don’t forget that, we’ve been this way since we were asked to shut down on March 16 and I think our restaurants have done a phenomenal job throughout the state of keeping people safe.”

With COVID-19 numbers staying low restaurants hope they stay that way.

Beaulieu said, “Let’s do what we got to do for the sake of everybody so that this restaurant can continue to stay open and these people can stay healthy enough to keep coming here and in their own lives as well as the lives of my staff and people we work with on a daily basis.”