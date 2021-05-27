CT Senate approves early voting constitutional amendment

HJ 59 would allow early in-person voting. Voters in the 2022 General Election will now decide if they want to approve the amendment or not.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The State Senate has passed House Joint Resolution 59, which is a constitutional amendment to allow early in-person voting in Connecticut Thursday.

The amendment passed the House of Representatives on May 6 and was approved in 2019 by a majority in both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly.

HJ 59 will now be placed on the 2022 General Election ballot for Connecticut voters to decide to add it to the state Constitution.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill released a statement following the joint resolution passing the Senate, praising the state for expanding voting laws in Connecticut.

"On Election Day 2022, Connecticut voters will get to decide if they want the option of voting in person before Election day – just like the voters in 44 other states," said Merrill. "As Florida, Texas, Georgia, and other states are moving to restrict voting rights, I’m proud that Connecticut is doing the opposite, addressing our burdensome and restrictive laws, and making voting more accessible to every eligible Connecticut citizen.

Connecticut is one of seven states in the Union that does not allow early in-state voting.

"By passing a constitutional amendment for early voting, along with the effort for universal access to absentee ballots, secure absentee ballot drop boxes, and the expansion of automatic voter registration, Connecticut is making it more convenient for our voters to cast their votes and make their voices heard," said Merrill." "I will keep fighting until every eligible Connecticut citizen can register without unnecessary obstacle, and every Connecticut voter can conveniently cast their ballot, by the method of their choosing.”

The question that voters will see on the 2022 ballot will be:

“Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?”

Connecticut also has another joint resolution that would allow no-excuse absentee voting in the state. That bill has moved to the Senate for a vote.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.