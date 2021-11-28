CT small businesses participating in Cyber Monday

Some Connecticut small business owners are utilizing social media to get the word out about their services and the Cyber Monday deals they're offering.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Cyber Monday is not just for the big retailers. Connecticut's small businesses are hoping to attract buyers' attention too.

"I am a new business. I just opened in July, so I am really just pushing to get more people through because that's the hardest part," said Damita Santiago, Owner of R.E.M. Revitalizing Energetic Massage in Middlefield.

Santiago hopes to gain some new clients, so she's going big.

"I'm actually doing 50 percent off all my massages, and the E-gift cards are also 50 percent off with a promo code," Santiago said.

She's also utilizing social media to get the word out about her services.

"People come in for pain, tension, stress, sometimes just to relax," Santiago added. "With COVID, just trying to get ourselves out there and meet new people."

The holiday shopping season is also an important time of year for online small businesses, like Justeliving Naturals, a Stratford-based company offering natural skincare products. The company has its items in a few storefronts but makes a majority of its sales online.

"The pandemic has, in one way, helped. Last year, as you know, there was a rise in online sales and online purchases. But this year, there's been a bit of a decline, so we are using the holiday season to help get the word out about Justeliving Naturals," Owner Sherene St. Juste said.

This is about more than getting an economic boost, according to St. Juste, but also helping people with hair loss and skin issues.

"It started out with my son having eczema and really wanting to find natural products that could help him," St. Juste said. "It's not just a way to get dollars from our customers, but really it's a way to teach others--give others a natural alternative to what they already use."

In 2020, Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in U.S. history, according to Adobe.

