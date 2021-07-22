CT State marshals warns residents about apparent money collection scam

The state commission says it has received reports from marshals who have had their names, numbers, and addresses used in an apparent money collection scam.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut State Marshal Commission is warning residents of a state marshal impersonator scam again.

The Commission says it has received several reports from state marshals who have had their names, phone numbers, and addresses used in an apparent money collection scam. Officials added this same scam has happened in the past.

The way the scam works is a scammer calls saying they are a state marshal using an actual one's name and address while demanding money. Then the scammer says the money needs to be provided in order to avoid arrest for violations like failure to appear in court. Finally, the scammer asks you to pay via cash app, wire transfer, or other untraceable forms of payment.

State Marshals officials say that while marshals do have the authority under certain circumstances to collect money from people under tax warrants and executions, paperwork from the court or tax collector will be shown to support their claim.

Here are a few tips if you encounter something that seems like a scam:

Hang up and call the state marshal referenced in the call directly to the number provided on this list: https://www.jud.ct.gov/faq/marshals.htm

Report the call to your local law enforcement

Do not send funds to someone who claims to be a state marshal over the phone

All state marshals have a state-issued photo ID and badge. You can request to see their identification and badge or any documentation supporting their presence.

