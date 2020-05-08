Several CT state parks, forests, campgrounds to reopen Thursday following Tropical Storm Isaias

HARTFORD, Conn. — DEEP announced Wednesday evening that as cleanup efforts continue across Connecticut, some summertime outdoor favorites will be ready to welcome residents back!
According to officials, some state parks, forests and campgrounds will reopen Thursday.
Others will remain closed for additional storm clean-up or awaiting power restoration, DEEP said in a tweet.
As of Thursday at 5:25 p.m., the list is as follows:
- American Legion – Austin Hawes Campground OPEN
- Bigelow Hollow SP OPEN
- Black Rock SP – OPEN
- Black Rock Campground OPEN at noon
- Bluff Point SP – OPEN
- Burr Pond SP OPEN
- Chatfield Hollow CLOSED
- Day Pond SP CLOSED
- Devil's Hopyard SP OPEN
- Devil's Hopyard Campground OPEN at noon
- Dinosaur SP CLOSED
- Fort Griswold Battlefield SP OPEN
- Fort Trumbull SP – OPEN
- Gardner Lake SP OPEN
- Gay City SP CLOSED
- Gillette Castle SP OPEN – Castle closed
- Hammonasset Beach SP – Day-use (Beach area) OPEN
- Hammonasset Campground OPEN at noon
- Harkness Memorial SP OPEN
- Housatonic Meadows SP and Campground CLOSED
- Hopeville Pond SP OPEN
- Hopeville Pond Campground CLOSED
- Hurd SP CLOSED
- Indian Well SP CLOSED
- Kent Falls SP CLOSED
- Kettletown SP CLOSED
- Kettletown SP Campground CLOSED
- Lake Waramaug SP CLOSED
- Lake Waramaug SP Campground CLOSED
- Macedonia Brook SP and Campground CLOSED
- Mansfield Hollow SP OPEN
- Mashamoquet SP and Wolf Den Campgrounds CLOSED
- Millers Pond SP CLOSED
- Mohawk Mountain SP CLOSED
- Mount Tom SP OPEN
- Osbornedale SP CLOSED
- Pachuag SF OPEN
- Penwood SP CLOSED
- Peoples SF OPEN
- Putnam Memorial SP CLOSED
- Quaddick SP CLOSED
- Rocky Neck State Park – Day-use (beach) OPEN (portable toilets only)
- Rocky Neck SP Campground CLOSED
- Salt Rock SP and Campground CLOSED
- Scantic River SP CLOSED
- Seaside SP OPEN
- Shenipsit SF OPEN
- Sherwood Island State Park CLOSED
- Silver Sands SP OPEN
- Sleeping Giant CLOSED
- Southford Falls SP CLOSED
- Squantz Pond SP CLOSED
- Stratton Brook SP OPEN
- Talcott Mountain SP CLOSED
- Topsmead SF OPEN
- Wadsworth Falls SP CLOSED
- West Rock Ridge SP CLOSED
- Wharton Brook SP CLOSED
Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Lamont declared a State of Emergency in the, as many roads were blocked and a near record number of customers were without power.
The declaration comes as Eversource and United Illuminating says full power restoration may take multiple days.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont seeks federal emergency declaration; Calls for PURA investigation into Eversource, UI response to storm
The governor also submitted Wednesday a request to the federal government for an emergency declaration following Tuesday after Tropical Storm Isaias.
Earlier after he met with officials from Eversource Wednesday afternoon he called for an investigation into the utilities reaction to the storm. He vowed to hold the utilities feet to the fire during the recovery process. He also called for an investigation into the utilities reaction to the storm.
Local officials from around the state have complained about Eversource recovery efforts.
Lamont issued a formal request for the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to conduct a thorough investigation of the state’s public utility companies, including Eversource and United Illuminating.