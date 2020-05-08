Several CT state parks, forests, campgrounds to reopen Thursday following Tropical Storm Isaias

Others will remain closed for additional storm clean-up or awaiting power restoration, DEEP said in a tweet.

HARTFORD, Conn. — DEEP announced Wednesday evening that as cleanup efforts continue across Connecticut, some summertime outdoor favorites will be ready to welcome residents back!

According to officials, some state parks, forests and campgrounds will reopen Thursday.

Others will remain closed for additional storm clean-up or awaiting power restoration, DEEP said in a tweet.

As of Thursday at 5:25 p.m., the list is as follows:

American Legion – Austin Hawes Campground OPEN

OPEN Bigelow Hollow SP OPEN

OPEN Black Rock SP – OPEN

– OPEN Black Rock Campground OPEN at noon

OPEN at noon Bluff Point SP – OPEN

– OPEN Burr Pond SP OPEN

OPEN Chatfield Hollow CLOSED

CLOSED Day Pond SP CLOSED

CLOSED Devil's Hopyard SP OPEN

SP OPEN Devil's Hopyard Campground OPEN at noon

OPEN at noon Dinosaur SP CLOSED

CLOSED Fort Griswold Battlefield SP OPEN

OPEN Fort Trumbull SP – OPEN

– OPEN Gardner Lake SP OPEN

OPEN Gay City SP CLOSED

CLOSED Gillette Castle SP OPEN – Castle closed

OPEN – Castle closed Hammonasset Beach SP – Day-use (Beach area) OPEN

– Day-use (Beach area) OPEN Hammonasset Campground OPEN at noon

OPEN at noon Harkness Memorial SP OPEN

OPEN Housatonic Meadows SP and Campground CLOSED

CLOSED Hopeville Pond SP OPEN

OPEN Hopeville Pond Campground CLOSED

CLOSED Hurd SP CLOSED

CLOSED Indian Well SP CLOSED

CLOSED Kent Falls SP CLOSED

CLOSED Kettletown SP CLOSED

CLOSED Kettletown SP Campground CLOSED

CLOSED Lake Waramaug SP CLOSED

CLOSED Lake Waramaug SP Campground CLOSED

CLOSED Macedonia Brook SP and Campground CLOSED

CLOSED Mansfield Hollow SP OPEN

OPEN Mashamoquet SP and Wolf Den Campgrounds CLOSED

CLOSED Millers Pond SP CLOSED

CLOSED Mohawk Mountain SP CLOSED

CLOSED Mount Tom SP OPEN

OPEN Osbornedale SP CLOSED

CLOSED Pachuag SF OPEN

OPEN Penwood SP CLOSED

CLOSED Peoples SF OPEN

OPEN Putnam Memorial SP CLOSED

CLOSED Quaddick SP CLOSED

CLOSED Rocky Neck State Park – Day-use (beach) OPEN (portable toilets only)

OPEN (portable toilets only) Rocky Neck SP Campground CLOSED

CLOSED Salt Rock SP and Campground CLOSED

CLOSED Scantic River SP CLOSED

CLOSED Seaside SP OPEN

OPEN Shenipsit SF OPEN

OPEN Sherwood Island State Park CLOSED

CLOSED Silver Sands SP OPEN

OPEN Sleeping Giant CLOSED

CLOSED Southford Falls SP CLOSED

CLOSED Squantz Pond SP CLOSED

CLOSED Stratton Brook SP OPEN

OPEN Talcott Mountain SP CLOSED

CLOSED Topsmead SF OPEN

OPEN Wadsworth Falls SP CLOSED

CLOSED West Rock Ridge SP CLOSED

CLOSED Wharton Brook SP CLOSED

Some CT State Parks, Forests and Campgrounds will reopen on Thursday, while other will remain closed for additional storm clean-up or awaiting power restoration. See the full list of what is open and closed here: https://t.co/nrUqVYh9zk — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) August 5, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Lamont declared a State of Emergency in the, as many roads were blocked and a near record number of customers were without power.

The declaration comes as Eversource and United Illuminating says full power restoration may take multiple days.

The governor also submitted Wednesday a request to the federal government for an emergency declaration following Tuesday after Tropical Storm Isaias.

Earlier after he met with officials from Eversource Wednesday afternoon he called for an investigation into the utilities reaction to the storm. He vowed to hold the utilities feet to the fire during the recovery process. He also called for an investigation into the utilities reaction to the storm.

Local officials from around the state have complained about Eversource recovery efforts.