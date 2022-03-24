CT State Police add 53 recruits to the ranks; Gov. says they are needed 'now more than ever'

Another 80 interested candidates are in the pipeline for the upcoming 132nd class

HARTFORD, Conn — The law enforcement ranks got a big boost Thursday with the graduation of the 131st class of the Connecticut State Police. It couldn’t come at a better time for the law enforcement agency as they try to keep up with retirements and a crime wave.

The day of pomp and circumstance began at the state armory in Hartford at 10:00 a.m. It was the culmination of 28 weeks of training and in many cases, the achievement of a lifelong dream.

It was a day when the thin blue line got a little thicker. “I’ve been waiting for this day for 7 years. It’s very overwhelming,” said Trooper Nicholas Rocha of Danbury.

From trainee to trooper. 53 of Connecticut's best, brightest and bravest took their oath and donned their badge. The mission is to protect and serve. The execution is up to them. “I wanted to be a change in Connecticut,” added Rocha. “It all starts with kindness and doing the right thing,” said Trooper Thomas Flaherty of Manchester.

Many of the recruits came from law enforcement families and were pinned by moms, dads, aunts and uncles who are also retired officers. “My father and grandfather were cops back in Jamaica,” said Trooper Monique Atkind of East Hartford.

Dealing with a wave of retirements, the ranks of the state police have taken a hit. Additionally, eight recruits from the 131st class were fired for allegedly cheating on an exam. “It can’t be ignored,” said Commissioner James Rovella of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. “I was very proud of the Colonel. We worked through it with several other people and there was no other choice.”

These troopers will now take their training to the streets as Connecticut sees a rise in crime specifically as it relates to juveniles and as state lawmakers continue to squabble over the best legislative approach to take. Others say the Governor needs to take the lead. “Right now we’re getting all the information to the judges that we can so that they can detain people who should be detained and more importantly get those young people back on track,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Just as fast as this class graduates, another recruitment class is in the pipeline. Commissioner Rovella told FOX61 he has about 80 interested candidates and the budget for a class of about 120.

The Governor told FOX61 he puts a high priority on diversity recruiting so that the ranks of the state police better reflect the population of the state.

