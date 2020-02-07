LIVE: CT State Police discuss crack down on road safety through July 4th weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — State Police say they are anticipating seeing a lot of cars on the roads throughout the holiday weekend.
With the fourth of July just ahead, people will be off of work Friday and traveling over the next couple of days.
According to troopers, safety is priority. Therefore, there will be a crackdown with patrols across the state over the long weekend.
More cars have been back on the roads after a decrease because of COVID-19, State Police said.
Troopers will be doing roving DUI patrols. Checkpoints began last night and will continue through Sunday, July 5.
They will also be looking out for any unsafe driving as people head to beaches, parks, barbecues.
CSP is reminding you of the following as you travel to your destinations:
- Obey the speed limit
- Always wear your seatbelt
- Not to follow other cars too closely
- Be sure to give yourself enough space
- Remove any distractions when driving
- Do not text while driving
- Never drink and drive
AAA also expects the roads to be busy over the holiday weekend.
FOX61 will speak with Connecticut State Police at 7 a.m. about the July 4th safety crackdown, traffic stops and coronavirus. We will stream it live here.