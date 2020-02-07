LIVE: CT State Police discuss crack down on road safety through July 4th weekend

With the fourth of July just ahead, people will be off of work Friday and traveling over the next couple of days.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — State Police say they are anticipating seeing a lot of cars on the roads throughout the holiday weekend.

According to troopers, safety is priority. Therefore, there will be a crackdown with patrols across the state over the long weekend.

More cars have been back on the roads after a decrease because of COVID-19, State Police said.

Troopers will be doing roving DUI patrols. Checkpoints began last night and will continue through Sunday, July 5.

They will also be looking out for any unsafe driving as people head to beaches, parks, barbecues.

CSP is reminding you of the following as you travel to your destinations:

Obey the speed limit

Always wear your seatbelt

Not to follow other cars too closely

Be sure to give yourself enough space

Remove any distractions when driving

Do not text while driving

Never drink and drive

AAA also expects the roads to be busy over the holiday weekend.