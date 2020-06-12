CT State Police play crucial role in locating fugitive who was later killed in Bronx shootout

Officials say 35-year-old Andre Sterling was killed. He had been wanted for shooting the trooper in the hand Nov. 20 during a traffic stop.

A fugitive who shot a state trooper in Massachusetts two weeks ago was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in New York City that left two of the officers wounded, and Connecticut law enforcement officials played a crucial role in locating the man.

Federal officials say the marshals are expected to recover after the confrontation early Friday in the Bronx. Officials say 35-year-old Andre Sterling was killed. He had been wanted for shooting the trooper in the hand Nov. 20 during a traffic stop. Officials say one deputy with a fugitive task force was hit in the leg Friday and another was struck in the arm and leg. Sterling was also wanted in Wyoming on drug charges.

Brian Foley, with the Connecticut State Police said Sunday that on the day of the Massachusetts shooting a BMW stolen out of Massachusetts was stopped by Connecticut troopers in Westbrook. In the car was Sterling's girlfriend who was from the Bronx. Sterling confronted police Friday in the Bronx and was killed in the incident.

A gun was recovered near the suspect, authorities said.

The suspect allegedly shot the Massachusetts trooper in the hand and torso on November 20 on Cape Cod.

The marshals were executing an arrest warrant about 5:30 a.m. when the gunfire erupted on Ely Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

One deputy marshal sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and the other a wound to the arm and leg, the marshals service said. The deputy marshals and the NYPD officer were taken to Jacobi Hospital, authorities said.

The deputies are part of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the marshals service.

Sterling was recently tracked to a Bronx apartment, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The suspect was wanted in connection with the November 20 shooting of Massachusetts State Trooper John Lennon during a traffic stop, according to a state police wanted poster.

The trooper was released from the hospital on November 23 and remains on injured leave while he recovers, the state police said.

The suspect faced charges of armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the state police said.