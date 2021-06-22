CT state trooper charged with DUI, disobeying officer following incident with Bethel PD

Bethel PD said Murphy ignored several orders from the officer throughout the investigation.

BETHEL, Conn. — Police say a Connecticut State Trooper is facing charges after an incident where he was under the influence and ignoring a responding officer.

Bethel PD wrote in a release that an officer observed Trooper Andrew Murphy shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot stumbling and apparently intoxicated.

According to officials, the Bethel officer told Murphy not to drive his vehicle, which was parked at the time.

However, police said Murphy got in the car and began driving despite those instructions.

When the officer attempted to stop him, Murphy continued to drive until he pulled into the driveway of his residence, officials said.

A DUI investigation began once he got out of the vehicle.

Bethel PD said Murphy ignored several orders from the officer throughout the investigation.

Connecticut State Police told FOX61 that Murphy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

He has been a member of CSP since July of 2019 and is assigned to Troop A in Southbury.

Bethel PD charged him with the following:

DUI

Disobeying the signal from officer

Interfering with police

Murphy is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on June 28.

