State trooper injured in Hartford crash

at the intersection of Morgan and Market Streets.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident that took place Thursday night, leaving a state trooper injured.

CT State Police told FOX61 shortly after 9 p.m., Troop H received a reports of a crash involving a CSP cruiser at the intersection of Morgan and Market Streets in Hartford.

The state trooper was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. It is being handled by the Hartford Police Department.

