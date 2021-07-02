State trooper injured in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident that took place Thursday night, leaving a state trooper injured.
CT State Police told FOX61 shortly after 9 p.m., Troop H received a reports of a crash involving a CSP cruiser at the intersection of Morgan and Market Streets in Hartford.
The state trooper was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. It is being handled by the Hartford Police Department.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.