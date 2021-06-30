CT Summer at the Museum begins July 1

The program will run from July 1 to September 6. All CT children 18 or young accompanied by an adult, will receive

CONNECTICUT, USA — Starting July 1, Connecticut Summer at the Museum will begin in Connecticut offering deals for state children.

The new state program will allow children to get free admission at more than 90 museums across Connecticut from July through September 6.

“This program provides a unique opportunity for children to take advantage of the world-class museums and attractions offered in Connecticut, while having both a fun and educational experience,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “Museums are centers of exploration, recreation, and learning, and will play an important role in helping provide social-emotional, mental health, and educational growth opportunities that were limited during the pandemic. It is my hope that families take advantage of this unique opportunity happening in Connecticut this summer.”

All children under 18-years-old along with one accompanying adult will get free admission at the participating locations including Connecticut Science Center, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, and Mystic Aquarium.

“We’re excited to partner with museums of all types and sizes across the state to bring this important program to life,” Liz Shapiro, director of arts, preservation, and museums at the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said. “We applaud all of the participating organizations for stepping up to support Connecticut children in new ways and look forward to a summer filled with fun learning experiences.”

The program is funded with money received from the American Rescue Plan and distributed throughout Connecticut.

To get a list of the participating locations, click here.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.