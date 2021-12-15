Connecticut task force to combat organized retail crime

The national issue involves smash-and-grab thefts in which large quantities of relatively inexpensive goods are stolen and then resold online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong have announced the formation of a task force charged with combating the growing problem of organized robberies at brick-and-mortar retailers.

The national issue involves smash-and-grab thefts in which large quantities of relatively inexpensive goods are stolen and then resold online.

The attorney general said Wednesday it's far more than run-of-the-mill shoplifting. Tong said the thefts involve high-level criminal bosses sending crews out to rob the stores.

Those kinds of thefts can cost businesses hundreds of thousands of dollars and many saw an uptick during the pandemic, according to the National Retail Federation.

"What we need to do is cut off the demand and to stop the flow of these goods through the major online and social media platforms, and that's one of the most important things we're calling on the major online platforms to do today," AG Tong added.

The Connecticut task force will include, among others, Tong’s office, law enforcement, consumer protection officials and officials from large retailers such as CVS.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.