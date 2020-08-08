CT teens arrested for stealing from high-end Boston retailer

En route to the scene, officers were told that two males had been seen exiting the store with merchandise in their hands. The witnesses also said the store's window had been smashed and the alarm was sounding.

The responding officers saw two males matching the description of the suspects near the corner of Boylston and Charles Streets, pulled to the side of the road, and saw the suspects drop the items they were carrying onto the sidewalk. When officers exited their cruisers and approached the suspects, the two admitted they had discarded sunglasses. Asked where they got the sunglasses from, the suspects claimed someone had broken into the store, and they then went inside and took the items.



The officers retrieved multiple pairs of sunglasses from both suspects’ pockets and the nearby sidewalk. They also recovered two purses. The nineteen pairs of sunglasses and two purses cost over $14,000.