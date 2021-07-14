CT to host first ever PARACONN

Ansonia will host a paranormal convention this July 24-25

ANSONIA, Conn. — For the first time, Connecticut will host the Paranormal Convention at the end of this month.

Paraconn will be making its way to the town of Ansonia on July 24 and July 25 from 11:00am-6:00pm daily. The weekend will consist of special guests, seminars, panels, vendors, exhibits and much more.

Paranormal enthusiasts Nick Grossman and Charles F. Rosenay otherwise known as “The Shaman and The Showman” will be presenting at the convention. In addition, there will be a lot of spooky activities for all ages.

The activities will range from those who have the most experience of paranormal investigating as well as the most casual fan or student of the supernatural according to the release.

Grossmann is behind Paraconn and has been most of his life. He has traveled near and far, and claims to have performed exorcisms, conducted interactive happenings and has collected some of the rarest haunted artifacts in North America and overseas. Some of these artifacts will be on display at the convention.

Grossmann’s organization, Ghost Storm, claims that the towns located in New Haven and Fairfield counties, are the most haunted.

Grossman refers to area as “The Connecticut Triangle,” and he picked the Armory in Ansonia because he believes it to be haunted, and it was the ideal location for the conference.

Charles Rosenay is the original owner and founder of Connecticut’s largest indoor haunted attraction, Fright Haven, located in Stratford. He is also the host and organizer of the Dracula Tours to Transylvania in Romania as well as the annual GHOSTours to Europe which is presented by his travel company Tours of Terror. Rosemary's new book, The Book of Top 10 Horror List will make its premiere at the ParaConn with a meet and greet as well.

The special guest at the convention include:

Sean Austin

Bill Hall

Chirstine and Daniel Peer

Barry Pirro

Kathy Churuszcz

Eric Conner

Johnes Ruta

Ralph Levesque

Paul Ferrante

Tim McLaughlin

The Connecticut Paranormal and Supernatural Tracking Society

East Coast Paranormal photography

The Frankenstein Twins

All ages are welcome but, those who are under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Advance General Admission is $14.99 in advance, and $20 the day of the show. There is a limited number of advance VIP admissions for $19.99.

Tickets are on sale at: https://paraconn.ticketleap.com/paraconn/?fbclid=IwAR1k4Syimj1AoqREWLpTQmZjFFEzY5WLPWVbRUsFoImpVL0Ss5sWtCDLm5Y

