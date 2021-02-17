CT Towns and cities prepare for winter storm

Since it has been a busy winter, towns and cities are keeping an eye on their snow budgets.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Departments of Public Works around the state are gearing up for more winter weather Thursday into Friday.

"The guys will be out there from the start of the storm until a few hours after it ends even just doing clean up and pushing the snow back," said Matt Walsh, director of the East Hampton Dept. of Public Works.

Since it has been a busy winter, towns and cities are keeping an eye on their snow budgets. New Haven has gone through about two-thirds of its budget, and Hartford about 70%. In East Hampton, they are right in the middle.

"This year has been kind of more normal I think what we normally expect for the winter," said Walsh.

"Right now, we're doing okay, I think like so many communities it all depends on the timing of the storms. The storms that happen at night and on the weekends obviously cost us more on overtime," said Tom Roy, director of the Simsbury Dept. of Public Works.

In Bristol, Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu says the town is also doing okay with its budget.

"I was actually afraid to look last week but I think we're still okay. The good thing about Bristol is we plan for this and we also roll over money from year to year. I think we're getting close because of all the weekend storms but we have enough to get through," she said.

With the timing of this week's storm, the hope is that crews will be able to come in at their regular times.

"The challenge is going to be when the storm ends, and how long their shift is going to be," said Roy.

As far as challenges they face during the storm, it is things the public can help them with.

"To not park on the roads, to keep your cars off the road if you can, and to remove your trash cans off the road. Those are big things," said Walsh.

"We would also request that they leave ample room between themselves their vehicle and our vehicles a three-car length," said Raymond Rogozinski, director of Bristol's Dept. of Public Works.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart also released a statement regarding the city's snow budget and discussed obtaining salt:

"The City of New Britain has budgeted about $656,000 for winter storm operations this winter, with $290,000 going towards overtime and $312,500 for salt, materials and supplies. So far we have spent about $215,000 in response to winter storms, but the cost of preparation for this upcoming storm increased exponentially due to the State’s decision to shut down our old salt supplier who operated out of the now closed New London Pier. Today eight of our DPW trucks had to make four trips each to and from New Haven, to haul 324 tons of salt which will only fill one of our salt sheds 2/3 of the way. We now pay $7.75 more per ton of salt, in addition to the increased cost of staff time, fuel, and vehicle maintenance.”