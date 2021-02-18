Connecticut towns, businesses, and CSP prep for snow

Middletown will have 42 trucks on the road covering hundreds of miles when the snow starts Thursday.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — Rob Bukowski has a thing for donuts!

“Right now my favorite is Samoa, It is toasted coconut and chocolate drizzle,” Bukowski, the owner of Neil’s Donuts in Middletown told FOX61 on Thursday.

When winter weather sets its eyes on Connecticut, Bukowski knows he needs to adapt.

“All of our production, because it is done overnight, I got to make sure that you know, we make the right amount of donuts, you don’t want to run out but we don’t want to make too many and throw them away,” he said.

Snow and Donuts? Yes please! We’re at @neilsdonuts this morning ahead of the storm!! pic.twitter.com/ZdvZV5jvmK — Keith McGilvery (@Keith_McGilvery) February 18, 2021

For Middletown public works director Bill Russo, it’s less about the sweet and more about the salt.

This week we’ve been reporting on salt issues around Connecticut, but Russo said he has what he needs.

“I am constantly on the phone with our salt vendor, we just received about 1200 tons of salt, so we are good for this storm with our material,” Russo said.

Middletown will have 42 trucks on the road covering hundreds of miles when the snow starts Thursday.

“We become one, by that I mean water, sewer employees come over and work with public works, our park guys, our sanitation guys we become one,” he says.

State police are united too, they’ll be out on the roads and are urging people to be careful.

“We know that the snow was melting yesterday, It is cold now, it is below freezing there might be some black ice out there, so we are just asking drivers to slow down a little bit,” said Trooper first-class, Pedro Muniz.

If you can, maybe just stay home and enjoy the donuts.