x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

CT Transit bus crash in Orange: Police

No life-threatening injuries were reported.
Credit: FOX61
Police patrol vehicle sirens

ORANGE, Connecticut — Orange Police Department is investigating a crash involving a Connecticut Transit bus and a pickup truck. 

At around 6:53 p.m., police began to investigate the crash on Route 34 near the intersection of Racebrook Road. 

RELATED: New Haven assault being investigated as a hate crime

Police said initial information shows the bus had stopped for a red light when it was hit from the rear by a pickup truck. The sun's glare may have been a factor.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Orange police, fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded, but no life-threatening injuries were reported. 

 The driver of the pickup truck and over a dozen passengers from the bus were taken to area hospitals for evaluation, police said. 

RELATED: M&T Bank merger still causing problems for some in state

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Waterbury parents upset at school bus company for poor transportation service

Before You Leave, Check This Out