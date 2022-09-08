CT Transit bus crash in Orange: Police

ORANGE, Connecticut — Orange Police Department is investigating a crash involving a Connecticut Transit bus and a pickup truck.
At around 6:53 p.m., police began to investigate the crash on Route 34 near the intersection of Racebrook Road.
Police said initial information shows the bus had stopped for a red light when it was hit from the rear by a pickup truck. The sun's glare may have been a factor.
Orange police, fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.
The driver of the pickup truck and over a dozen passengers from the bus were taken to area hospitals for evaluation, police said.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
