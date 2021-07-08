CT residents urged to take bird feeders down, look out for sick songbirds

DEEP said since mid-May, many songbirds in the mid-Atlantic, the southeast and parts of the Midwest have been found in poor condition or dead.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many people across New England are worried about sick songbirds.

Environmental officials in Connecticut are now asking residents to take precautions that could be life-saving.

"Something is killing birds to the south and southwest. Although it seems as if it hasn’t reached Connecticut yet, it’s time to take precautions," the Connecticut Audubon Society said in a Facebook post.

DEEP shared some precautionary measures in a release. They include:

Cease feeding birds and providing water in bird baths

Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution

Avoid handling dead or injured wild birds

Keep pets away from sick or dead birds

Place dead birds in a sealable plastic bag and discard with household trash.

According to that release, since mid-May, many songbirds in the mid-Atlantic, the southeast and parts of the Midwest have been found with ocular and neurologic issues or dead.

Officials say there have been no confirmed cases of the unknown disease in Connecticut at this time.

No human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues have been reported., officials said.

If you do see a bird in distress, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. A listing of small bird rehabilitators in Connecticut can be found here.

Report deceased birds to Connecticut’s Wild Bird Mortality Database.

