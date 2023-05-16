'More than we can handle' | CT wedding industry is booming, leaving a long wait list for couples

Before you say "I do," you may find yourself as a bridesmaid instead of a bride.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Spring is here and that means it’s officially wedding season.

The wedding industry is seeing a huge boost in business after the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked wedding plans for brides across the state.

Now venues are just catching up with their rescheduled weddings from the pandemic, and while life feels back to normal, the wedding industry has changed completely.

Before you say "I do," you may find yourself as a bridesmaid instead of a bride.

"We have more than we can handle, more than we could want, we turn people away but we give suggestions on where they can go," said Corrine Crocker-Luby, owner of the Tiffany Juliet House.

Finding a place to tie the knot is more stressful than ever before. Some brides are already booking into 2026.

Over at Glastonbury Hills Country Club, co-owner Frank Schroll said wedding dates are booking up years in advance.

"We even get some brides that aren’t even engaged yet, they come out they know it's gonna happen soon and they want to do the leg work," said Schroll.

That leg work is harder than in years past.

All those pandemic-postponed ceremonies and receptions have backed up the bookings at venues around the country. All pieces and parts of the wedding industry are hoping brides and grooms have some flexibility.

"We don’t want to hear brides have one date because more than likely it will already be taken," said Schroll.

That’s exactly what happened to Shannon Dolan.

"I was thinking wedding planning starting about a year in advance was going to be fine but quickly we were learning some of the vendors were already booked," said Dolan.

Last summer, she found out “I do” is already planning to be said for every date for this October.

She decided on an unconventional approach to her big day. It's her own new booming business, the Mix and Mingle Mobile Bar. The drinks come to you, allowing brides to choose their wedding day in their favorite spot, on a budget. October it is for her big day, just with fewer guests than originally planned.

"We’ve been to some weddings that are smaller guest counts and they’re some of the most fun weddings we’ve been to," said Dolan.

More weddings means post-pandemic love is in the air.

Back at the Tiffany Juliet House, owner Crocker-Luby has also been a wedding planner for more than two decades, now watching some relationships running right to the altar.

"People are actually falling in love more after Covid and celebrating their union," said Crocker-Luby.

That means while it may be harder to lock down a time and place, couples are still celebrating their love, sometimes with just a big guest list cut.

"After the pandemic people wanted to get together with their families so now we’re seeing a lot more intimate gatherings," said Tamie Myers, owner of Event Connoisseur Flowers and Gifts.

No matter the size, what’s a wedding with out flowers?

Myers' wedding business is, well, blooming.

"Business is booming and people are looking to get back out there and have the interactions with their friends and family again," said Myers.

Brides and grooms are keeping the industry on its toes, trying to celebrate like normal is back in vogue.

"I think we were cooped up too long for sure and it’s remembering what’s important in life and spending time with people you love," said Crocker-Luby.

Couples are finally surrounded again by family and friends, having their cake, and eating it too.

