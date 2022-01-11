State announces program for discounted group public transit passes

The program provides discounted passes through eligible organizations to help expand access to public transportation.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont is looking to make public transportation easier for residents by introducing CTpass.

The new program is from the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) and would offer group rates to eligible organizations to access public transportation services throughout Connecticut. This includes rail and bus systems.

CTpass was first proposed by Lamont last year as part of an effort to support the state's workforce development and job growth, his administration said.

“This is an innovative way for private employers, schools, job training service providers, social service providers, and other organizations to increase access to Connecticut’s bus and rail system,” the governor said. “Affordable transportation to workforce training, educational programs, and employment continues to be one of the largest impediments for individuals with low incomes, and this program seeks to address those needs.”

The program is similar to the state’s U-Pass CT program, which launched in 2017. That program enabled students enrolled in the state’s public institutions of higher education to have unlimited use of the state's rail and bus systems.

Lamont said CTpass expands this concept, providing more organizations, including those that are privately operated, with the ability to participate.

Organizations interested in joining CTpass can submit applications to the CT DOT. The department will negotiate with applicant organizations for group fares based on the rail and bus services that each organization would like to access.

“Public transportation plays a critical role in eliminating barriers to education and the economy,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “The CTpass program has the potential to make a big difference in making Connecticut more accessible for students, employees, and job seekers alike.”

Organizations that can participate in CTpass include but are not limited to:

Organizations that provide a training program listed on the Connecticut Department of Labor Department’s Eligible Training Provider List;

Apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship program sponsors;

Providers of an alternate route to a certification program that the Connecticut State Board of Education has approved

Institutions of higher education;

Private occupational schools;

Private employers;

State or municipal agencies; and

Public or nonprofit social service providers in Connecticut.

Once an application is submitted, the CT DOT will review it and contact the organization for the next steps in the process.

For more information on CTpass or to download the initial application, visit ct.gov/dot/CTpass. Questions or requests for additional information can be emailed to DOT.CTpass@ct.gov.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.





