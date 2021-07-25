CTrail's Hartford Line returning to pre-pandemic schedule on Monday

Shoreline East will be adding trains as well.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The CTrail Hartford Line will return to full service on Monday, July 26. Seven round trips that were eliminated in March, 2020 due to the pandemic will return to the schedule to allow for more travel options between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield, according to CTrail.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) also says that seven additional trains will be added to the Shore Line East schedule. Four Shore Line East trains will be extended from Old Saybrook to New London to allow for more travel options.

Last week, Amtrak added additional service on the Northeast Corridor between Boston and New York.

"Expanding train service is an important step for public transportation not only for our state, but also for our region and our country. It means we are moving forward in the right direction," said CTDOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. "We can once again, safely and responsibly, connect in person with our friends and families who we have missed."

Giuletti, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, and other officials plan to greet commuters at the Meriden train station on Monday morning, to "encourage Connecticut commuters to get out of their cars and take advantage of the speedy and environmentally sustainable transportation option that rail represents in our state", according to a press release from the Lt. Governor's office.