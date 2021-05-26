CT's Back and Puerto Rican Caucus calls for removal of developer at Amazon construction site in Windsor

Police say an eighth noose was found Wednesday at the site mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords that were used for lighting the site.

WINDSOR, Conn — After an eighth noose was found at an Amazon construction site in Windsor Wednesday, the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus (BPRC) of Connecticut is calling for a change.

The BPRC is calling on Amazon to replace the current developer RC Anderson LCC with "one that does not hire workers who condone or promote this kind of hate-driven behavior."

"It is quite disturbing that after the site was temporarily closed to install security measures after a seventh noose was found, that an eighth noose was found less than a day after the site reopened," BPRC Chairman and State Representative Geraldo Reyes (D-Waterbury) said. "It seems to me, at this point, the focus should be on the developer. Since the perpetrator or perpetrators cannot be found, the developer should be held responsible for the actions carried out on their active construction site, and ultimately, replaced."

Amazon shut the site down once again due to the most recent discovery. It had only just reopened earlier this week.

"The CT NAACP State Conference along with the Greater Hartford NAACP are outraged at the blatant and consistent disrespect by a select few employees who are working and operating within the Windsor Amazon Site," the NAACP said in a statement.

Amazon spokesperson Nikki Forman confirmed in a statement that the noose was found under electrical materials.

Forman said the decision to shut down the site was made to allow the FBI to continue their investigation. It is unclear at this time how long they will keep their doors closed.

“Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace — whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational," she said in a statement.

Forman added: "We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe.”

Windsor police say the noose was found mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords that were used for lighting. Police added used for more than two weeks and were stored on a pallet with other electrical equipment on the floor.

A worker found the noose and reported it. The FBI Civil Rights Division and the Connecticut State Police are helping Windsor police with the investigation. As of May 26, over 100 employees at the construction site have been interviewed.

"Racism is prevalent on the site, that is clear," BPRC Vice Chairman and State Representative Bobby Gibson (D-Windsor/Bloomfield) said. "One way to solve this issue is to bring in a new developer who does not tolerate this kind of behavior and makes it clear from the start. This is a part of the state I have known my entire life. These disgusting and horrific acts must stop."

Police first responded to the location back on April 27, where they were told by a construction supervisor, a safety team found a noose. The safety team removed and threw it away.

As of this week, a reward for information leading to an arrest has reached $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.

