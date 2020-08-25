Eversource customers outraged at the company's reason for spike in July rates

The energy company argued the hikes were agreed upon months ago and said the frequent heat waves and people working from home contributed to the increase.

BERLIN, Connecticut — Eversource continued to be in the hot seat for its rate hikes in July. The utility regulator suspended the rate increase after widespread outrage and pressure from lawmakers.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) held a three-hour virtual public hearing Monday morning where Eversource acknowledged the high July rates with an explanation, but customers said it is all a lie.

The energy company argued the hikes were agreed upon months ago and said the frequent heat waves and people working from home contributed to the increase.

"It’s infuriating and it’s honestly insulting," said Jeremy Sweatt of West Hartford.

Sweatt showed FOX61 his bills. In June, his bill was over 200-dollars and then came July when it suddenly spiked to over 400. Many frustrated customers have emailed FOX61 and wanted to know why or how this happened.

"I think customers deserve a rebate. I think they ought to rebate everybody 75 to 100 bucks at least in the next bill. Then I think there definitely needs to be legislative and whatever regulative body with PURA," added Sweatt.

Senator Richard Blumenthal agreed.

"The absolute immediate imperative is for rolling back those rates permanently freezing them ... making refunds, reimbursing people for their losses whether it's perishable food or damage to their homes," said Sen. Blumenthal, (D)-Connecticut.

During the PURA hearing, an official with Eversource acknowledged the increase.

"There's no doubt the July rate increase came at the worst possible time for customers," said an Eversource official.

Both Senator Blumenthal and Governor Ned Lamont said the company is too big. The governor called Eversource an accidental monopoly.

Blumenthal supported the idea that electric utilities should be broken up into more local utilities like Norwich Public Utilities which managed to restore power after Tropical Storm Isaias in just a few days.

"What we need is to consider breaking up Eversource so that this public utility really serves the public and is responsive with lower rates and better performance," said Sen. Blumenthal.

The governor pushed for more strict performance-based standards with consequences.

"Let's not let this crisis go to waste. Let’s make sure we seize the opportunity to totally reform how we do regulation," said Gov. Lamont.

FOX61 reached out to PURA and Eversource but did not hear back.