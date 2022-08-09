Some customers still experiencing issues with M&T Bank merger

Former People's United Bank users merged with M&T Bank over Labor Day Weekend, some still can't access accounts or reach a representative for help

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The merger of People's United Bank and M&T bank went through over the long Labor Day weekend, but viewers are still reaching out with problems logging in to their accounts and problems reaching out for help.

It's been a rocky transition for customers.

"The only problem I really had is that they did it on Labor Day weekend," said John Wisniewski of Glastonbury.

That was one of the big frustrations with customers.

M&T Bank officials tell FOX61 News they chose the holiday weekend to give themselves more time to get the merger right.

For many customers, the kinks in the transition meant not having access to their money over the weekend.

Earlier this week, bank officials said they shut down People's United log -ins on Friday to prevent hackers from stealing information during the merge.

"None of them worked at that time," said Wisniewski. "I just wanted to wait to give them a break because I knew they would be busy."

It's been days since the merger and some viewers are still reaching out saying they can't access their accounts online and wait times are too long to receive any help.

It’s been days since the People’s United Bank merger with M&T bank but some of our viewers are still reaching out to us with issues. Some can’t access their accounts or haven’t gotten their new card. More from the bank on what steps can be taken to restore your access @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Ff2H9nS2hU — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) September 8, 2022

Others are still waiting for their new cards in the mail.

We reached out to M&T Bank again and they say over 40% of People's Bank customers have logged into their accounts and they've fixed thousands of log- in issues.

They say in part, “we know many of our customers are continuing to experience issues with their accounts and our teams are working with customers directly to address them as quickly as possible.”

For customers still struggling, there are a few steps that may help.

Log-in for the first time on the first-time log-in page. From there, log-in on M&T's website. Use the same username and password as the People's United account. Reschedule money transfers, none of that information will transfer over, according to bank officials.

Despite the issues for some customers, others have seen a smooth transition.

At an M&T location in Glastonbury, some customers said they haven't seen any problems so far.

"I had my People's Bank debit card and I looked and there was no money on it and I used my new one and it was fine," said Vinny Draghi of Glastonbury.

There are more troubleshooting tips here.

